Ariana Grande covers up another of her tattoos, but not the way you think

Ariana Grande loves tattoos a lot. A little too much. Everyone already laughed at her when she tried to get a tattoo “7 Rings” in Japanese, but accidentally wrote “small charcoal barbecue. » In an attempt to correct it, she instead wrote “Japanese barbecue finger. » This time she covers up another tattoo that was inspired by her ex Pete Davidson.

Indeed, the singer has made several tattoos in honor of Pete Davidson. He too had had a few made, including “A thousand tendernesses” on the nape of his neck which he covered with the word “cursed. » Following her rather insulting change, we understand that Ariana Grande wants to have her tattoos covered too.

Ariana got a tattoo “Always” on the coasts in honor of Pete Davidson before they ended their engagement last October. She’s now covered it with leaves that still show the word “Always. » The singer also made it clear in her description that she didn’t “get her tattoo covered up,” it just “evolved.”

That didn’t stop him from covering up two more tattoos of Pete Davidson in the past. Even though “Always” is here forever, the tattoo on his finger and the word ” reborn ” didn’t last long. We understand that she does not want to keep these tattoos which always remind her of her ex.

To distract, Ariana Grande also added that his tour of sweetener starts tomorrow in New York. Obviously, the singer has many other things to do than worry about what her fans think of her tattoos. We can’t wait to see her on April 1 in Montreal.