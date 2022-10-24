Ariana Grande cracks her fans with an adorable video of her as a child!

On her Instagram account, Ariana Grande has just unveiled an adorable video of her when she was still just a child.

Despite her young age, Ariana Grande is still an adult. This is why, when she reveals a snapshot or video of her when she was still a child, fans are in heaven. Something she just did on Instagram.

Pete Davidson talks about the singer again

And despite his young age, the artist seems to have known 100 lives. Both his career is already successful and his love stories known to all. Everyone remembers her relationship with the late Mac Miller. The rapper died a few years ago.

Despite their breakup, he and Ariana Grande remained close. And had good relations. This is why, at the announcement of his death, the singer had a lot of trouble accepting it and recovering from it. Especially since he would have always had feelings for her.

However, the young pop star also had a love affair with Pete Davidson. The current boyfriend of Kim Kardashian, who participated in his last Saturday Night Live a few days ago. A last participation that marked the fans.

Indeed, the comedian started his column by attacking Kanye West again: “Hello Colin, Che and millions of people who are watching to see if I mention the name of Kanye (West editor’s note)” .

As a reminder, the relationship between him and Kim K’s ex is not looking good. But in the rest of his column, he did not fail to thank the creator of the SNL, Lorne Michaels. This one would have always given him good advice for his relationship with Ariana Grande.

“I will never forget that. I called him when I got engaged and said, ‘Lorne, I just got engaged to Ariana Grande after we dated for two weeks. And he said, ‘Whoa! Wait a minute !’ » .

Ariana Grande charms her fans with her video of her child

A memory that was not evoked by the one who recently returned tribute to the victims of the Manchester bombing. On the other hand, the singer wanted to please her fans in another way.

A way that you have probably been able to find a little higher. Indeed, as we let you know, Ariana Grande has makes a very nice surprise to his community. Through a video from several years ago. When she was a child.

The one who wouldn’t have wanted going to the Grammy Awards because of her pregnancy published a tender video of his childhood. A video in which she displays her angelic face, in a very elegant outfit.

Indeed, Ariana Grande appears in a white tunic, having a black blazer over it. A publication that did not fail to react to its followers. The latter were obviously many to react.

The majority complimented the singer and seemed under her spell. Compliments that no doubt had to please the main concerned. It remains to be seen whether she will post a new photo or video of this type in the future.