Ariana Grande, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion are about to release the video clip of “34+35 Remix”

It seems that soon we will be able to see the official video of the version remix of “34+35”, made by Ariana Grande along with two leading names in the rap scene: Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.

Ari shared on her Instagram account photo which seems to have been taken on set of the music video, which portrays her together with the two rappers. In caption no clue about the alleged release date of the visual, but only a white heart-shaped emoji.

“34+35” is one of the most talked about songs of “Positions”, Ari’s latest studio album (the deluxe version will be available soon). You can already guess it from the title, the sum of which is 69, just like the sexual position.

In ainterview with Zach Sang, about the birth of the song, the pop star said:

“I just think it’s so funny and stupid! When we heard the strings sounded disney style, in a very orchestral way, so full and pure. And I thought: ‘what is the dirtiest possible and opposite text we could write about this?‘”







Ariana went on to say that:

“The thing about this song, which has been my fear from the beginning, is that it could have distracted from the vulnerability and sweetness of the rest of the album. It’s just a funny song and definitely deserves a place on the record. I think everything I do has a bit of humour. I was a little nervous about this song, but I love it and from a sound point of view it’s one of my favorites I’ve ever done.”

