Ariana Grande donated $ 1 million to encourage mental health care

Ariana Grande he wants to break the stigma around mental health and the initiative he has prepared is a great way to start!

The 28-year-old singer has teamed up with BetterHelp by donating one million dollars: it is an online platform that provides direct access to therapy, facilitating contact with professionals experts.

His million dollars has become a fund so that anyone can use the services by BetterHelp free for one month.

Ariana Grande at the 2020 Grammy Awards – getty images

“I am thrilled to be working with @betterhelp by donating $ 1 million worth of free therapy – did know on his Instagram account – Therapy shouldn’t be for a privileged few, but something that everyone has access to. Even knowing that this doesn’t fix the problem in the long run, I wanted to do it anyway hoping it inspires you to get closer [alla terapia], to feel okay in asking for help and, I hope, to free your minds from all sorts of self-judgment“.

“I hope you take this opportunity and go up to be put in contact with a professional therapist free of charge for one month. After that, you will have the option to renew and continue. I hope this is a good starting point and that you can build space for this in your lives and continue! Healing is not linear or easy, but you are worth the effort and the time, I promise!“.

Ariana Grande has always been very open and honest about mental health, exposing herself in the first person and telling in the past how the therapy has had them “saved his life“:”By starting to take care of myself more, I found balance, freedom and joy” He said.

