Ariana Grande dressed in yellow from head to toe is the summer inspo you need

Ariana Grande he channeled all the vibrations of the summer sun with his latest yellow look from head to toe. The pop star chose a brilliant Ranunculus yellow outfit by Versace to participate in the last episode of the Late Late Show by James Corden.

The presenter and Ariana filmed a funny musical-style video, in which they sing together a liberating song called “No Lockdowns Anymore”. In short, the song of summer 2021 and thestyle guess you need for your warm season.

Loading... Advertisements

The sparkling appearance was so Ariana, a mix Mod 60s and 90s pop stars with a modern twist. The outfit, which was first seen on Versace’s Fall/Winter 2021 catwalk, begins with a pair of textured yellow tights, then a coordinated mini dress with yellow belt and fin sleeves. We love the Mary Jane platformer satin with a big skyscraper heel – yes, the model of shoes you’re seeing everywhere on Instagram. The hair collected in a half ponytail and a golden chocker complete the look. Even her makeup had a touch of yellow in a subtle touch of eyeshadow.

Ariana generally wears black, neutrals and pastel colors. Could this super yellow look be a celebratory dress designed to represent her happiness as a newly married? Is it the dawn of a new era for Ariana? We’ll have to wait and see, but one thing is for sure: yellow is definitely the color of the season, just give think to Lorde’s look in the music video for “Solar Power“.

Bright yellow is also one of the Pantone colors of the year, so the moment that color is now experiencing in pop culture and celebrity style is no surprise!

ph. getty iamges





















