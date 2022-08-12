Ariana Grande Fans Think Her REM Lip Oil Pays Tribute to Mac Miller

Forever in his heart! Ariana Grande may have subtly graced Mac Miller with his REM beauty mark

“When you get REM Beauty ‘Picking Petals’ lip oil and realize Ari keeps sending us little Mac reminders,” TikTok user Kaylie Vazquez wrote in a July 6 clip. of herself testing the peach product.

In the background of the video, Grande, 29, and Miller’s song “The Way” can be heard, especially the lyrics when Miller raps, “Pick petals off the flowers like/Does she love me , does she not love me? (don’t love me). The comments section of the video has since been filled with fans agreeing that the lip oil moniker is indeed a nod to the late artist.

“That’s the only reason I bought it,” wrote one user.

A second fan wrote: “Think I might get this one just for that reason.” Another said: “I didn’t need to try at 5:30 in the afternoon, but here we are.”

Another social media user pointed out that Miller’s favorite song from Grande’s album Sweetener was “REM” Vazquez replied: “Omg you are so right!!! Wow I love that.”

The Grammy winner launched the beauty brand in November 2021. The first drop, called Chapter 1, included an eyeliner, pencils, mascara and three eyeshadow palettes. Each iteration of the collection is rolled out with an intergalactic theme.

Miller, real name Malcolm James McCormick, died of an accidental overdose in September 2018 at the age of 26. According to the autopsy report, the “Self Care” rapper had a combination of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol in his system at the time of his death.

The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer and Miller dated for two years before splitting in May 2018. A month later, We Weekly announced that Grande was engaged to pete davidson after only a few weeks of dating. Five months later, Miller was found dead in his Los Angeles home.

In 2020, Grande, who is now married to a real estate broker Dalton Gomezremembers her ex-boyfriend and his love for music.

“I think nothing meant more to him than music,” the ‘7 Rings’ singer said in an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 from Apple Music. “And he was the kind of person who would wake up and roll around the studio, fall out of bed, into the studio next door. Nothing was more important. Talk about losing track of time and forgetting to eat, remembering to take care of yourself and be a person. He was a person who literally devoted every second of his thought, time and life to his music.

