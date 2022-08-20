Ariana Grande: fans uncomfortable with this archive on Nickelodeon!

Ariana Grande fans will never forget Nickelodeon’s ultra embarrassing sequence with their favorite star!

If Ariana Grande is known for her angelic voice, her fans also know her for ultra embarrassing videos in the archives on Nickelodeon! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Ariana Grande: a multi-talented star

If we talk to you about Ariana Grande, you automatically think of her angel voice. The star managed to captivate millions of fans thanks to her melodious notes. But she also stands out for her many talents.

She is also an actress, singer in musicals, muse of big brands, and she even launched her own make-up brand rem beauty. The pretty brunette is really not shy! She would even have a capital $200 million.

And that’s not all ! Ariana Grande is also and above all known for his videos on the Nickelodeon Kids Channel. Let’s go back to the early 2010s, during the “Victorious” era.

Viewers followed the adventures of young Tori, a high school student in art school. Ariana Grande just played the role of Cat Valentine, the friend of Victoria Justice.

Subsequently, Cat Valentine was in comedy videos. But looking at the images again, netizens were shocked. This is the case of Skarlett Akira, who did not appreciate the degrading videos of the star.

ariana grande victorious cat valentine her ass is not reading 📖😭😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/v43idveNMy — cumforbrainz media (@satansmenarche) August 14, 2022

A video that is controversial on social networks

And for good reason ! Ariana Grande plays her role as Cat Valentinemaking obscene gestures. We see her, for example, pouring water on her face and on her chest.

The star then presses ae potato to squeeze out the juices. And that’s not all ! She also sucks her toe and plays with a phallic looking object…

These are images that have had the gift of annoying Internet users. One user wrote on social media: They (Nickelodeon officials) sexualized and infantilized her.”

This is not the first time that this case has caused a stir. As a reminder, producer Dan Schneider, who is the showrunner of “Victorious was accused of the worst.

It was Jennette McCurdy, the former star of the channel, who marked fans in “ICarly” and “Sam & Cat” who made this revelation. In her book, she then speaks of a producer whom she calls “the creator”.

She says that he would therefore have given her massages and would have forced her to drink alcohol when she was a minor. Also remember that according to Deadline, Dan Schneider had to leave Nickelodeon in 2018, after multiple complaints for abusive behavior against him.

Internet users also accused him of trop sexualize its actresses in 2018. But he always denied everything outright! Ariana Grande has yet to comment on these facts.