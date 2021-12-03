Ariana Grande feat. Kid Cudi

Ariana Grande is back with Kid Cudi for a soundtrack from “Don’t Look Up”.

Ariana Grande shows off all her vocal strength in this ballad which was created specifically for a TV series that will air from 10 December. It’s called “Just Look Up” and sees the collaboration of rapper Kid Cudi.

It’s not about single material, but certainly with the holidays upon us, the song could have a very good chance of being seen on the charts. Who knows if in the meantime Ariana is also preparing a real comeback for 2022.

Here is the new song by Ariana Grande

Here is the translation of Just Look Up

[Ariana Grande:]

Mm-mm, hmm

Ha ha

We knew no bounds

Fallen at the speed of sound

Riding against all odds, but soon against ourselves

You haunted every memory

Without goodbyes, no, not for me

Your pride has lit the fire in the flames

Then just a look is enough

I feel your eyes, they are locked in every part of me

And then my stupid heart says

Just look up

There is no place to hide

True love does not die

It holds tight and never lets you go

Just look up

You can’t deny the signs

What are you waiting for?

Don’t wait any longer

It’s right above you

Just look up

[Kid Cudi:]

(Kid)

I know I let you down, a nigga can’t deny it (Uh-huh)

And there’s so much I could lose and yeah that matters (yeah)

I’ve been dealing with madness (Yeah)

Was he the man you needed? (Hmm)

You think I’m a savage, honestly, it’s all about me (Hmm)

And I’m sorry, my love

I will heal your heart, I hold it in my hand

Time is so precious, we don’t have much left now

Take my hand, baby, I’ll never leave you

[Ariana Grande:]

Look up, what is he really trying to say?

It’s getting your head out of your ass

Listen to the damn skilled scientist

We really fucked up, this time we fucked her up

It’s so close, I can feel the heat great

And you can’t act like everything is fine

But this is probably happening in real time

Celebrate or cry or pray, whatever it takes

To get you through the mess we’ve made

Because tomorrow may never come

Just look up

Turn off that FOX News shit

Because you’re all going to die soon

Ooh, me, me

Search for

Here it comes, look

I am so happy to be here with you forever

In your arms