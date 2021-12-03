Ariana Grande feat. Kid Cudi
Ariana Grande is back with Kid Cudi for a soundtrack from “Don’t Look Up”.
Ariana Grande shows off all her vocal strength in this ballad which was created specifically for a TV series that will air from 10 December. It’s called “Just Look Up” and sees the collaboration of rapper Kid Cudi.
It’s not about single material, but certainly with the holidays upon us, the song could have a very good chance of being seen on the charts. Who knows if in the meantime Ariana is also preparing a real comeback for 2022.
Here is the new song by Ariana Grande
Here is the translation of Just Look Up
[Ariana Grande:]
Mm-mm, hmm
Ha ha
We knew no bounds
Fallen at the speed of sound
Riding against all odds, but soon against ourselves
You haunted every memory
Without goodbyes, no, not for me
Your pride has lit the fire in the flames
Then just a look is enough
I feel your eyes, they are locked in every part of me
And then my stupid heart says
Just look up
There is no place to hide
True love does not die
It holds tight and never lets you go
Just look up
You can’t deny the signs
What are you waiting for?
Don’t wait any longer
It’s right above you
Just look up
[Kid Cudi:]
(Kid)
I know I let you down, a nigga can’t deny it (Uh-huh)
And there’s so much I could lose and yeah that matters (yeah)
I’ve been dealing with madness (Yeah)
Was he the man you needed? (Hmm)
You think I’m a savage, honestly, it’s all about me (Hmm)
And I’m sorry, my love
I will heal your heart, I hold it in my hand
Time is so precious, we don’t have much left now
Take my hand, baby, I’ll never leave you
[Ariana Grande:]
Look up, what is he really trying to say?
It’s getting your head out of your ass
Listen to the damn skilled scientist
We really fucked up, this time we fucked her up
It’s so close, I can feel the heat great
And you can’t act like everything is fine
But this is probably happening in real time
Celebrate or cry or pray, whatever it takes
To get you through the mess we’ve made
Because tomorrow may never come
Just look up
Turn off that FOX News shit
Because you’re all going to die soon
Ooh, me, me
Search for
Here it comes, look
I am so happy to be here with you forever
In your arms