Ariana Grande gave Selena Gomez a sweet gift for the release of Ice Cream: “Congratulation Ice Queen”

29 August 2020




Ariana Grande he expressed all his support and admiration towards Selena Gomez in the sweetest way possible. The “Thank U, Next” singer sent her colleague a composition of cone-shaped flowers ice cream to celebrate the release of “Ice Cream”, Sel’s super collab with Blackpink.

The roses were accompanied by this message: “Selena, congratulations ice queen! With love and gratitude, Ari.” Sel shared photos of the tender thought via Instagram stories by writing: Thank you so much for everything. Your support means so much to me! ”

Ariana Grande he actively contributed to the creation of “Ice Cream”. The song, in fact, was produced by Tommy Brown and was co-written from Blackpink, Selena Gomez and Ari. She confirmed it herself by replying one Instagram story of the producer and adding some sweet words addressed to her colleagues: “Proud of this team and enthusiastic about this project! Lots of love for this team and for these girls”.

