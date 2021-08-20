Ariana Grande gave Selena Gomez a sweet gift for the release of Ice Cream: “Congratulation Ice Queen”

Ariana Grande he expressed all his support and admiration towards Selena Gomez in the sweetest way possible. The “Thank U, Next” singer sent her colleague a composition of cone-shaped flowers ice cream to celebrate the release of “Ice Cream”, Sel’s super collab with Blackpink.

The roses were accompanied by this message: “Selena, congratulations ice queen! With love and gratitude, Ari.” Sel shared photos of the tender thought via Instagram stories by writing: “Thank you so much for everything. Your support means so much to me! ”

AWWWW!

Ariana Grande he actively contributed to the creation of “Ice Cream”. The song, in fact, was produced by Tommy Brown and was co-written from Blackpink, Selena Gomez and Ari. She confirmed it herself by replying one Instagram story of the producer and adding some sweet words addressed to her colleagues: “Proud of this team and enthusiastic about this project! Lots of love for this team and for these girls”.

ph: getty images