Ariana Grande gets a restraining order against a harasser

The man had been following her for months. Terrified, the singer then decided to go to court.

Ariana Grande obtained a five-year restraining order against a man who showed up at her home brandishing a hunting knife while threatening to kill her.

The terrified singer asked for protection against the man, claiming he had been following her for months.

According to new legal documents, obtained by The Blast, Ariana’s legal team has already ticked a five-year restraining order.

The alleged stalker did not show up for the hearing, during which a security guard working for the singer described her encounter with the knife-wielding molester.

A statement from the Side To Side hitmaker was particularly telling.

“His visits were sporadic at first, but for the past two or three weeks, (he) has been coming to my house almost every day, and sometimes several times a day. I was informed that on Thursday 9 September 2021, at approximately 4:15 pm, (he) was surprised by my private security near my home. My security asked him to leave the area. I was then informed that later that same evening, around 10:20 pm, while I was at home, (he) was again caught near my house. I was informed that he became combative when asked to leave and showed a large hunting knife. I was informed that he was brandishing a knife and shouting threatening statements, undermining my safety.

He yelled, “I’ll kill you and her.” I was informed that after a chase, (he) was arrested by officers from the LAPD. I was informed that those officers discovered a knife in Mr. Brown’s pocket. Based on his threats, I fear for my safety and the safety of my family. I fear that in the absence of a restraining order, (he) will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically injure or kill me or my family members. ‘

