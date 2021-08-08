News

Ariana Grande gives you a preview of the new songs of “Positions Deluxe”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements










18 February 2021




















Ariana Grande has shared on his social accounts snippets of “Someone Like You (interlude)”, “Test Drive”, “Worst Behavior” and “Main Thing”, the four unreleased tracks in the version Deluxe of his latest studio album “Positions”, to be released on Friday February 19.

To listen to the tastings of the new songs you just have to do scroll through the post below!

Below, however, you can take a look to the track listing of the reissue of the album!

Among Ariana Grande’s future projects there is also cinema. The singer has just finished shooting the film ” Don’t Look Up “ in which he plays a character called Riley Bina.

Loading...
Advertisements

This is the director’s new film Adam McKay around which there is a lot of enthusiasm. Produced by Netflix, it has a truly stellar cast, a choral comedy that matters about the whole Hollywood A series.

The actors involved? Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio they are the protagonists, to them are added Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, Tomer Sisley and as we said also Ariana Grande.



ph: getty images











Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

382
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
348
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
318
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
314
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
278
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
263
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
258
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
256
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
237
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
231
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
To Top