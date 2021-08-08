Ariana Grande gives you a preview of the new songs of “Positions Deluxe”

Ariana Grande has shared on his social accounts snippets of “Someone Like You (interlude)”, “Test Drive”, “Worst Behavior” and “Main Thing”, the four unreleased tracks in the version Deluxe of his latest studio album “Positions”, to be released on Friday February 19.

To listen to the tastings of the new songs you just have to do scroll through the post below!

Below, however, you can take a look to the track listing of the reissue of the album!

Among Ariana Grande’s future projects there is also cinema. The singer has just finished shooting the film ” Don’t Look Up “ in which he plays a character called Riley Bina.

Loading... Advertisements

This is the director’s new film Adam McKay around which there is a lot of enthusiasm. Produced by Netflix, it has a truly stellar cast, a choral comedy that matters about the whole Hollywood A series.

The actors involved? Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio they are the protagonists, to them are added Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, Tomer Sisley and as we said also Ariana Grande.







ph: getty images





















