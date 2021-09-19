Ariana Grande gives you a reminder on the importance of getting vaccinated

Not just the music, Ariana Grande uses its platforms for spread awareness on important issues, just as he did in one of his latest posts.

The singer shared a selfie in which wear the mask: “Masked and vaccinated“he wrote, thus encouraging fans to do likewise.

Ariana Grande with Lady Gaga at the 2020 MTV VMAs – getty images

He continued the caption talking about the “importance of protecting yourself and those around you: “This is your kind reminder to please get vaccinated if you are eligible. This thing isn’t over yet“.

So Ariana Grande helped to clarify the many news and debates that come up every day on the pandemic: “This delta variant is a new thing and since the data is constantly changing … The spread is mainly among the unvaccinated and in areas where there are low vaccination rates“.

“And yes, although you can take it even if you are vaccinated, the vaccine helps protect against severe symptoms, hospitalization and death! All of which is great to be protected from. Oh and even if you’ve already gotten sick with COVID-19, you should still get the vaccine“.

He concluded by recommending several informative Instagram accounts on the Coronavirus situation and vaccines, to educate oneself by unmasking “some of the myths that are circulating on the Internet“. You can see the post here on his Instagram account.

Thanks Ari for this reminder!

ph: getty images