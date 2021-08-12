Ariana Grande got married to Dalton Gomez: wedding photos

Surprisingly Ariana Grande got married to Dalton Gomez: the singer said yes to the real estate agent in May 2021.

Orange blossom for Ariana Grande! It’s not a joke. The American pop star, born in 1993, amazed everyone by getting married by surprise on the weekend of 15 and 16 May 2021. To report the news was the American site TMZ, among the leading gossip portals in the world. The singer and her boyfriend Dalton Gomez, the stars’ real estate agent, had made their relationship official just a year ago, officially getting engaged in December 2020 to a diamond ring worth 900 thousand euros.

The pop star and her beloved Dalton did it all in great secrecy. No news has appeared on social media in recent weeks, not even the smallest of clues. However TMZ reports some important details about the event, waiting to be able to give photographic testimony.

It would seem that the wedding took place in Ari’s house in Montecito, in California, one of the VIP areas of Santa Barbara County, moreover the same where Harry and Meghan reside. The house was bought by the pop star for over 5 million euros by the presenter Ellen DeGeneres. According to reports, it was not a real ceremony. The two would have exchanged the fateful yes in the presence of less than twenty guests.

The pop star has tied her life to that of Dalton Gomez. Growing up in Southern California, he is not a man belonging to the world of entertainment, but who has had a lot to do with great stars and celebrities, being by profession a realtor for Aaron Kirkman, an agency with a client portfolio made up of millionaires and VIPs.

The two had begun to live together during the period of the lockdown and in those very difficult months they understood that they were made for each other. From there to the choice to get married, the step was short. Before Gomez, the Boca Raton pop star had important relationships with actor Graham Phillips, comedian Jai Brooks, rapper Big Sean, dancer Ricky Alvarezza, rapper Mac Miller (tragically dead) and actor Davidson, Pete. Below is a viral photo on the web: