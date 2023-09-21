Ariana Grande, Guillermo del Toro and Amanda Gorman are against the book ban in the US

More than 175 American artists, musicians, animators, writers and film directors, including singer Ariana Grande, director Guillermo del Toro, actor Mark Ruffalo and poet and activist Amanda Gorman, signed an open letter calling on Hollywood to protest book bans. Asked to use his influence. A trend that grew in that country’s libraries and schools last year.

The letter, led by Reading Rainbow host LeVar Burton and published through the political advocacy organization MoveOn Political Action, denounced banning books in US schools as a “restrictive practice” that is “contrary to freedom of expression”. and warns of its “chilling effect”. Restrictions, which are often applied at a local level, can extend “across a wide creative field”.

“We cannot emphasize enough that these censorship efforts will not end with the banning of books,” the letter, published by British newspaper The Guardian, said.

In libraries and schools in the United States, bans on books increased in 2022, particularly titles related to the LGBTQI+ community and people of African descent, including “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison and “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Classics included. Atwood, and more recent works such as Juno Dawson’s “This Book is Gay” and Maia Kobebe’s “Gender Queer”.

If in 2021, the books in question reached 1,858, last year the number increased to 2,571 titles, a 40% increase. According to the American Library Association (AEB), this increase is due to complaints by parents, activists, school board officials, and legislators who question children’s access to certain books.

This situation has been facilitated by laws that allow it and by the actions of conservative groups in Tennessee, Utah, and Florida, one of the states where the conflict grew most and was brought against librarians on charges that they promote obscenity. and even promote pedophilia, many of whom received threats if they refused to remove the texts.

She added, “It is only a matter of time before regressive and oppressive ideologies turn their attention to other forms of art and entertainment to scapegoat marginalized communities, especially BIPOC and LGBTIQ+ people.” Their attacks and efforts can be carried forward.” The paper, whose publication coincides with National Banned Books Month.

The letter further states, “We refuse to remain silent when any creative sector is subject to repressive restrictions.” “As artists, we must come together, because a threat to one art is a threat to all of us.”

The letter urges signers to “join us in fighting these book bans, support free and open creative industries – regardless of personal or ideological disagreement – ​​and stop these bans in their school districts.” Use your voice at the local level.”

“There is power in artistic freedom and we refuse to allow callous politicians to take it away from us,” concluded the signatories, which included Idina Menzel, Gabrielle Union, Abigail Disney, Andy Cohen, Judd Apatow, Margaret Atwood, Padma Lakshmi and Sharon Stone is also included. ,

Burton told The Hollywood Reporter, “It’s shameful that we’re banning books in this country, in this culture, at this time. And it’s dangerous for a handful of people to decide that there’s nothing about black and gay people.” “The book is also divisive.” Was the first to report on the letter. “We call on everyone to join us in raising their voices to defend artistic freedom, embrace multicultural history, and end book banning once and for all.”

The research organization PEN America has documented more than 4,000 book challenges and bans in school districts since June 2021. In Texas, there were 1,269 documented censorship attempts to ban 2,571 unique titles in 2022, the highest number ever recorded by the AEB.

The letter concerns MoveOn’s Banned Bookmobile, which launched a multi-city tour this summer to distribute banned books for free in Florida, which has seen an increase in content restrictions. The library will resume its tours in October to several more states, including South Carolina, Virginia and Georgia.

With information from Telam