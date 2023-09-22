Ariana Grande Has Never Worn Her Hair Like This Even Once – See Pics

First Ariana Grande Known as the pop sensation with the ridiculously high ponytail, I knew her as the red-headed cat victorious, Grande and her hair have changed a lot since the Nickelodeon show. She returned to her natural brunette roots years ago before shocking fans with bright blonde hair in October 2022 (part of her role as Glinda in the upcoming). Wicked film adaptation). Similarly, she has also left behind her signature high ponytail. In a recent hairstyle, the singer took some inspiration from the 1940s for her curly ponytail.

Grande showed off her curled updo in a TikTok for REM Beauty. The star is wearing a brown gingham print dress with a matching bow tied around her ponytail. Her blonde hair was parted to the side and one section of hair was swept back up while the other was pinned into a roll on the side of her head. The rest of her blonde hair was tied into a ponytail, bursting with distinct, bouncy barrel curls. The spirals almost reminded me of a slinky bouncing up and down.

As far as her makeup is concerned, she kept it simple. She lined her eyes with a sharp but subtle brown cat eye, applied a healthy dose of highlighter to the tip of her nose, and applied a glossy gloss to her lips.

If you had told me in 2015 that Ariana Grande would ever give up her high ponytail, I would have never believed you. It’s hard to imagine her without long brown hair hanging from the top of her head, but this blonde ’40s-like updo is a welcome change.

