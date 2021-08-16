Ariana Grande has silenced the rumors about a possible new album coming out in early 2021

“Positions” it came out just a few days ago – on October 30 to be exact – and there are already those who claim that Ariana Grande will post a new album unpublished in the first months of the next year.

THE rumors about it they started to circulate on Twitter. A user who looks like a fake account wrote: “Positions was for fans only, expect an AG7 commercial release in early 2021 “. The singer took the opportunity to silence all possible assumptions about it by writing a dry “no” in comment to the tweet.

no. – Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 6, 2020

“Positions” is having a success cla-mo-ro-so! With the single that gives the album its name, Ariana has placed herself at the top of the famous US chart Billboard Hot 100.

This gave the pop star a new record: she became the first and only historical artist who debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 three times in a year. She succeeded thanks to “Positions” and duets “Stuck With U” with Justin Bieber and “Rain on Me” feat. Lady Gaga.

WOW!

ph: getty images