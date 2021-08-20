Ariana Grande hits a historical record for streaming

Ariana Grande (here the best photos of the singer) is the undisputed queen of streaming music platforms. The singer has achieved another extraordinary record on Spotify by exceeding quota 18 billion streams. An incredible record for the singer who becomes the first woman to reach these figures. The milestone was also reached thanks to the single “Rain on me”, a duet in collaboration with Lady Gaga and featured in “Chromatica”, the latest album by the singer of “Shallow”. A great contribution obviously came from the albums of Ariana Grande, in fact recently Spotify had also made known another great record by the American artist. She is in fact the only female artist ever to have 3 different albums with more than 3.5 billion streams on the famous platform. The albums are “My Everything” (2014), “Dangerous Woman” (2016) and “Thank U, Next” (2019).

All the certifications of Ariana Grande

Hand in hand with the records for the passages in streaming, Ariana Grande has also tweaked the numbers of the certifications and now has reached quota 52.5 million singles sold. With this figure, she has reached the most certified artists of the digital age, hoisting herself in fifth place behind Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga. Ariana Grande has won five platinum records for "7 Rings", 3 for "Break Up With Your Girlfriend", 2 for "Thank U, Next" and a platinum record for the singles "Boyfriend", "NASA", "Needy "And" Goodnight N Go ". Yet another record came also thanks to the great success of "Rain on me". The duet with Lady Gaga was met with great feedback from critics and audiences, moreover the video has exceeded abundantly share 100 million views in less than a month from its publication. The song was released on May 22 as an excerpt from the album "Chromatica" and immediately hit the charts around the world.

The cover of “Rain On Me” by Frankie, brother of Ariana Grande

“Rain On Me” also inspired Frankie Grande, Ariana’s brother, in the publication of a cover of the hit. An intimate and sweet version to celebrate three years of sobriety. In a long post on Instagram he explained that the gratitude he feels now for this life goes beyond his wildest dreams: “I remember where I was three years ago, before finally being able to change will and life with the hospitalization program. The words of “Rain on me” ‘I may be dry but at least I’m alive’ resonate deeply to me. I didn’t want to continue, I desperately wanted to be sober but I didn’t have the tools to get there. What a difference three years make. Now I have the tools to stay sober every day for the rest of my life ”.