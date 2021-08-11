Ariana Grande host of the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

In this regard there are no confirmations whatsoever, only rumors. But the rumors that Ariana Grande, hold on tight, will be the special guest of the Super Bowl 2021!

For the moment what we are going to tell you must be taken with pliers. But it’s absolutely believable that Boca artist Raton will make a brief appearance during this year’s Halftime Show! Find out why it is said that Ariana will be the special guest of the colleague The Weeknd!

Will Ariana Grande be at the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd will have the honor of treading the stage, live in front of a potential billion viewers, next February 7 in Tampa. The 2021 Super Bowl will in fact take place at the Raymond James Stadium. During the match, which is the final of the American football toneo, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Between one game time and another, The Weeknd will entertain the audience with a musical show that already promises to be epic. The artist will in fact have to arrangement twice the time of its predecessors.

In the past few hours, The Weeknd has made available a special compilation containing all his greatest hits. In addition to the solo songs, inside we also find Love me harder, the collaboration with Ariana Grande published in 2015 within the album My everything.

So much was enough for the Arianators to go into jujujuge broth. At least until now, in any case, no official confirmation whatsoever has come from the artist.

At the Super Bowl Halftime Show, by tradition, main artists almost always perform in the company of a special guest. Will this be Ariana’s turn? We really hope so!