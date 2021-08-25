Ariana Grande: How Dalton Gomez helped make the engagement ring is too romantic

You have already admired the beautiful Ariana Grande engagement ring in the photos with which the star announced that she had said yes to the marriage proposal of Dalton Gomez and now the details on how it was made will make you melt even more!

The goldsmith Jack Solow, or the one who created the ring, explained that the betrothed of the singer has taken care of every detail because the jewel – composed of an oval cut diamond and a pearl mounted on a gold band – it was really perfect.

“Dalton was involved in every step through FaceTime and Zoom, as he is on the West Coast and I in New York. – explained Solow a AND! News – He was very, very specific about what he wanted, on a contemporary style“.

“It was his idea to put the diamond on the bias and he told me he wanted to incorporate a pearl because it is a very special sentimental element for Ariana. He wanted to include it in the ring“he continued, thus supporting (but not confirming) the theory that he wants that the pearl is a gift from the grandmother of the artist.

In 2014, shortly after the disappearance of her grandfather, Ariana Grande he had shown a ring with a pearl while telling: “Grandma had a ring made for me with the pearl from my grandfather’s tie pin. She said he confided to her in a dream that he would protect me“.

Returning to the diamond, the goldsmith explained: “The oblique oval shape matches perfectly with the insertion of the pearl. Dalton makes sense for design, for aesthetics. All the elements and details are his contribution. He wanted everything to be perfect. He put a lot of attention to detail, a lot of attention to make it really special for Ariana. This was his goal“.

The goal was fully achieved: “I heard from Dalton yesterday – concluded Jack Solow – He was grateful and enthusiastic and she is thrilled, as she should be. He did a fantastic job and it is a beautiful ring“.

ph: getty images