Ariana Grande in shock / Threatened by a stalker with a knife under the house

Ariana Grande threatened with a knife, what happened?

Ariana Grande, as the site reports Page Six, is struggling with one stalker which for some time has not given her respite. Recently the man, according to what was declared, would also have it threatened with a knife. The suspected is a 23 year old man Aharon Brown that he would show up at the house of Ariana Grande several times starting from mid-February, at first rarely up to several times a day.

Gianmaria Antinolfi at GF Vip: “Soleil got fucked” / Sophie silences him!

The singer said she has never revealed the location of her home to anyone and is very afraid that the man has discovered it. Ariana stated that the September 9 Brown has been stopped by the security officers and not happy either got back the same evening with a large hunting knife threatening to kill her.

Nino D’Angelo: “The Camorra fired at my house” / “They wanted my money”

Loading... Advertisements

Ariana Grande, the request for a restraining order

After the event of September 9 Ariana Grande asked the court for a restraining order: “The fact that Mr. Brown has been coming to me in the last few months terrifies me. Based on his threats, I fear for my safety and that of my family. I’m afraid that by not granting me a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come and physically threaten, or try to kill, me and my family “.

After these statements the judge granted the pop star a temporary and second restraining order as reported by TMZ the stalker it is currently located in custody. The hearing final is scheduled for October 5, 2021.

The Fugees reunion for 25 years The Score / Lauryn Hill “An example of reconciliation”

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED