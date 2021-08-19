Ariana Grande in the Don’t Look Up movie and the cast is truly stellar

Ariana Grande will make a cameo appearance in the highly anticipated Netflix comedy Don’t Look Up of the director Adam McKay. The singer, who announced on Instagram to be ready to publish a new album, after the release of Stuck With You with Justin Bieber, is just the latest of the many celebs that have been added to cast stellar of movie of which we know little or nothing but which we can’t wait to see.

The reason is soon said, among the various actors who will take part in the film we find the good Leonardo Dicaprio and our beloved Jennifer Lawrence, who have won the leading roles, together with Meryl Streep And Cate Blanchett. Yes, four Academy Awards will work side by side to bring to life the most anticipated film of 2021 (provided it comes out within the year, Covid permitting). But that’s not all, along with these 90 pieces of world cinema there will also be Jonah Hill (you saw it in The Art Of Winning And The Wolf of Wall Street), Rob Morgan (it was Powell in Stranger Things), rapper and actor Kid Cudi (his latest film is We Are Who We Are), the star of Friends Matthew Perry, Himesh Patel from Tenet (with Robert Pattinson) and last but not least, the wonderful Timothée Chalamet from Call me by your name.

A cast to turn heads to which, in recent days, the name of Ariana Grande has also been added. Ariana in the past had already taken apparently to movies Zoolander 2 And Man in Black: International. Not to mention, among other things, that the career of the singer of Rain On Me (piece made together with Lady Gaga) began with acting and, specifically, with the Disney Channel TV series Victorious, thanks to which Ariana has begun to make herself known and loved by the public. If so many stars have decided to take part in the film Don’t Look Up then it means that this film must be a real bomb, after all in the past when so many Hollywood stars have mobilized (see Avengers or Ocean’s Eleven) our expectations have never been betrayed. So we can only expect great things from Don’t Look Up. Yeah, but what is the plot of the film about?

The story tells the life of a couple of astronauts who try to warn humanity about the imminent arrival of an asteroid that is crashing towards Earth. The two thus begin a media tour to try to warn the world of the looming threat of the meteorite, without being heard. How will it end? For this we just have to wait for the conclusion of the shooting (which will actually start in Boston in November 2020) and hope that the ending is not too catastrophic. Meanwhile, to pass the wait, we can make ourselves comfortable on the sofa to munch on some homemade popcorn. After all, the wait will be very long!

