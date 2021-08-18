Ariana Grande in the first 15 places in the USA: her surprise on social media

Ariana Grande continues to amaze, smashing all records. The American singer posted a photo of her in the top 15 of the US chart. Certainly an exceptional achievement

Ariana Grande for some years now it has dominated the pop scene in United States and around the world. Born in Boca Raton, Florida, in 1993 and from a very young age she showed evident inclinations for the show. Begin to break through on YouTube where it manages to attract hundreds of thousands of followers by performing great performances e cover of his favorite artists. The real popularity comes, however, like sitcom actress. She is remembered for starring in Victorious And Sam & Cat aired on Nickelodeon. Even after having great success as a singer, Ariana has not given up on acting. In recent years, he has in fact taken part in both Scream Queens that a Zoolander 2. His consecration in music comes in 2012, when a duet with Mika opens the doors to success. Already with the first single “The Way” leaps to the top of the Top 40 hits and wins a Platinum record. And the records don’t seem to want to end for the idol of millions of fans.

Ariana Grande and the huge success: in the first 15 places in the USA

Another record for Ariana arrives, in fact, thanks to the single “Problem” which sells 9 million copies and wins the title of Best Pop Video. The singer does not stop: the piece “Bang Bang” soon becomes the best-selling in the US and many others. In his career he also won a Grammy Award, one Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards and three American Music Awards. Now another big hit in a long series. The singer, as she herself shows on Instagram, is ai first 15 places of the ranking Top 50 in the United States. An exceptional achievement that confirms its magical moment. The singer is very surprised on Instagram, writing: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart”. And the feeling is that Ariana Grande, even in this case, does not want to stop.

