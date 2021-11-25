News

Ariana Grande in Versace with miniskirt and décolleté with platform

Photo of James Reno James Reno6 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read

The latest look by Ariana Grande, in Versace with a miniskirt and décolleté with platform

Ariana Grande was quick to show off the latest trends this year. Whether it’s a miniskirt embellished with Miu Miu and a halter top, a pink slip dress by Blumarine or a cut-out silk mini dress with matching gloves signed by the emerging Korean designer Miss Sohee, the miniature superstar has always hit on the right look for her. The ultimate test? A signed outfit Versace from head to toe, of course.

Photographed by her stylist and collaborator Mimi Cutrell in a shot later shared on her Instagram profile, the twenty-eight-year-old pop icon is radiant, wearing a brown ribbed turtleneck sweater, a high-waisted mini skirt in gold and black La Greca print and a pair of black Medusa Aevitas platform heels. The photo of the outfit, much appreciated, received over two thousand comments. This, however, is not the first time that Ariana Grande wears garments from the Italian brand.

This summer, in fact, Ariana wore another Versace total look, a mini dress from the spring summer 2022 collection chosen in a neon yellow which stimulates a good mood (and of course paired with a pair of those dizzying platform shoes). More recently, she also wore another dress from the brand, from the spring / summer 2003 collection, proving that a Versace look never goes out of style.

This article was published on Vogue.uk

Also read:

.

Tags
Photo of James Reno James Reno6 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The monthly records of Bitcoin and Ethereum

3 weeks ago

A Bitcoin-based security token offering has been approved in Germany by CoinTelegraph

September 18, 2021

his statement about Donald Trump unleashes the haters

2 weeks ago

Venice Film Festival: off to Generation Z

August 27, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button