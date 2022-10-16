Ariana Grande inspired Jenifer for the return of Star Academy!

For the first Star Academy bonus, Jenifer responded. She was inspired by singer Ariana Grande!

This Saturday, October 15, Jenifer was the big guest of the bonus of the new “Star Academy” on TF1. Kelly Vedovelli did not fail to criticize her style, which she finds identical to Ariana Grande. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Jenifer back for Star Academy

Here we are ! The new season of Star Academy has finally landed to the delight of fans. This Saturday, October 15, the new faces of the candidates have therefore been revealed.

Paola, Chris, Enola, Julien, Léa, Sanislas. Or even Anisha, Louis, Tiana, Cenzo, Amisse and Carla… All are ready to go as far as possible. For this great first, Jenifer responded present.

Eh yes ! The very first winner of the “Star Academy” was on stage, with Nikos. The latter was at the top of perfection, as usual. Seeing him again on the show was therefore a moment rich in emotion.

Especially when he was next to Jenifer. The singer really enjoyed this moment. She did not fail to confide to him: ” Hi ! Thanks Nikos. You made me cry in the tampon. »

She then confided that this moment brought back good memories: “I cried too much at rehearsals. I had trouble singing well. It was a whirlwind of emotions. I also thought back to the twenty-one years that had just passed. »

The beautiful brunette then gave advice to the students : “You’ll see, it’s going to be great, it’s going to be very interesting! You have to use all the encounters you are going to make.”

Kelly Vedovelli associates him with Ariana Grande

One thing is certain, Jenifer was very beautiful! She caused a sensation in her outfit intense pink to the fingertips. An Ariana Grande-style “capsule” dress, which then comes from the designer Valentino’s collection.

It was very expensive! Indeed, we are talking about 2,900 euros. And that’s not counting the shoes that are worth 950 euros. On the networks, many people commented on her look:

“Jenifer who wears Valentino the same outfit worn by Zendaya she said “it’s my moment”, “Jenifer in full Valentino … super beautiful”, “In the sun like her outfit”, “pink suits her so well”, “too too beautiful”, “stylish I like”.

But other people don’t like her looks : “Jenifer, who also picked up the Valentino fall winter 22 collection, it’s not possible”, “it’s outdated, it’s no longer the trend at all lto”, “it’s the same as Ariana Grande”, can we read on Instagram.

This is also the case of Kelly Vedovelli who reacted. She therefore hastened to share Jenifer’s outfit, with that of Ariana Grande. They are identical.

By this publication, Kelly Vedovelli therefore criticized this style copy. Not sure that Jenifer appreciates! Lately, the columnist of TPMP is loose more and more. Whether on the set, or on the networks!

She had also criticized the French who had expressed sorrow following the death of Queen Elisabeth II. Words, which therefore made the rounds of the media!