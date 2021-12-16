Ariana Grande is a vision in a yellow Valentino dress

Ariana Grande is a real vision in an amazing sunny yellow dress by Valentino

Another day, another stellar outfit for Ariana Grande signed by her A-list stylist, Mimi Cuttrell. Grande’s latest look comes in the wake of David Koma’s glittering LBD she sported on Instagram this week – and made the look perfect for the finale of The Voice.

Performing her latest single, “Just Look Up,” with Kid Cudi on the hit NBC TV show, the pop star looked simply radiant in a sunny yellow Valentino dress. The slow track is part of the soundtrack of the Netflix movie, Don’t Look Up, with Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep.

The singer paired her gorgeous yellow Valentino dress with black leather gloves, diamond earrings, and her signature free-swinging ponytail hair style. The finale marked the end of Ariana Grande’s first engagement as a judge on The Voice, one of the longest-running and most successful television shows of all time.

The singer and time icon of the show offered a true insight into the style. Who could forget even when she happily threw herself back in 2003 in a lively Versace minidress in the classic romantic comedy 13 Going On 30? Not to mention her Off-White slate gray dress, paired with By Far X Mimi Cuttrell heels, which remains one of her most elegant moments of this year 2021 that is about to wrap up.

This article was originally published on Vogue.uk

