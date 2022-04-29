Ariana Grande is again accused of plagiarism and you will prove the artist right this time

Ariana Grande was recently accused of plagiarism for her song 7 Rings. Indeed, the lyrics and the rhythm were too similar to the works of Princess Nokia, Soulja Boy and 2 Chainz. Other people have even gone so far as to tell her that she appropriates – or copies – black culture with her style and Japanese culture with her tattoo. Then, it is now a painter who accuses him of plagiarism.

Images from the music video of God Is a Woman were particularly well done. But a Russian artist named Vladimir Kush was shocked upon seeing his video. That’s because the image of Ariana Grande dancing in a candlelight in 2018 was nearly identical to a painting he did in 2015. We’ll let you judge for yourself:

Not only does the singer use the same concept, but we also find the same cloudy sky and the silhouette of a woman in a very similar candle. That far outweighs the chance of it being a coincidence. That’s why Vladimir Kush is suing Ariana Grande and Freenjoy, according to TMZ. The artist asks that the video with 200 million views be removed from the internet.

hurry to listen God Is a Womanas the video may soon no longer be available online. We hope the singer will learn her lesson this time. Otherwise, you can always follow Vladimir Kush on Instagram to get an idea of ​​what the singer is up to for her next video.

