Ariana Grande is getting married, the announcement of the engagement with Dalton Gomez

In the announcement, the word “marriage” never appeared. In its place, and perhaps in place of any material bond, Ariana Grande he preferred the ethereal concept of eternal love. “Forever, and even more,” wrote the former Disney starlet on Instagram, posting on her profile a series of images close to her boyfriend, Dalton Gomez.

Among the photos chosen by the 27-year-old, one confirmed what she refused to say: an oval diamond, with a small pearl next to it.

The engagement ring was given to her by Gomez, a real estate agent by profession, just a year into their relationship. Although the dates have never been confirmed by the two, it seems that Grande and Gomez met between 2019 and 2020, when the real estate agent suggested to the pop star one of the most profitable investments ever made. Grande was able to secure a huge property in the Los Angeles hills, in the neighborhood adjacent to Bird Street, for thirteen million dollars, twelve less than the initial request.

READ ALSO

Who is Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande’s new boyfriend (real estate agent)

[cn_read_moretitle=”ArianaGrandeisthemostinfluentialstarintheworldTheranking”url=”https://wwwvanityfairit/people/mondo/2020/08/14/ariana-grande-instagram-star-piu-influente-del-mondo-classifica-2020″[cn_read_moretitle=”ÈArianaGrandelastarpiùinfluentedelmondoLaclassifica”url=”https://wwwvanityfairit/people/mondo/2020/08/14/ariana-grande-instagram-star-piu-influente-del-mondo-classifica-2020″