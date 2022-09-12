Entertainment

Ariana Grande is having ‘nightmares’ about her debut single ‘Put Your Hearts Up’

Photo of James James22 mins ago
0 22 2 minutes read

Pop star Ariana Grande has been a fixture on the music scene for over a decade. She got her start as an actress, making waves on TV shows Victorious and sam and cat. However, Grande had her sights set on a career in music. After having established herself on the screen, she became a pop star. While critics have praised the artist’s vocals early on, she doesn’t have much love for a track. In a 2014 interview, Ariana Grande admitted she still had “nightmares” about “Put Your Hearts Up,” her debut single.

Ariana Grande’s first single was released in 2011

Ariana Grande visits Planet Hollywood Times Square on December 22, 2011 in New York City. | John Lamparski/WireImage

By 2011, Grande was an established actor and veteran stage star. She had performed on Nickelodeon programs and in stage productions for years. But Grande’s true love was music, and this was the year she decided to seriously pursue that dream. In December 2011, Grande released her debut single, “Put Your Hearts Up.” A track that sampled “What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes, the song showcased Grande’s vocal range.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James22 mins ago
0 22 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Kylie Jenner makes a strange revelation about the name of her son Wolf

25 seconds ago

“But with respect”: This is Julio César Rodríguez’s new guest on Monday, September 12

9 mins ago

“Thunderbolts”, “The Marvels”, “Captain America 4″, “Daredevil” and more at the Marvel presentation at D23

20 mins ago

serial femicides

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button