Ariana Grande is having ‘nightmares’ about her debut single ‘Put Your Hearts Up’

Pop star Ariana Grande has been a fixture on the music scene for over a decade. She got her start as an actress, making waves on TV shows Victorious and sam and cat. However, Grande had her sights set on a career in music. After having established herself on the screen, she became a pop star. While critics have praised the artist’s vocals early on, she doesn’t have much love for a track. In a 2014 interview, Ariana Grande admitted she still had “nightmares” about “Put Your Hearts Up,” her debut single.

Ariana Grande’s first single was released in 2011

Ariana Grande visits Planet Hollywood Times Square on December 22, 2011 in New York City. | John Lamparski/WireImage

By 2011, Grande was an established actor and veteran stage star. She had performed on Nickelodeon programs and in stage productions for years. But Grande’s true love was music, and this was the year she decided to seriously pursue that dream. In December 2011, Grande released her debut single, “Put Your Hearts Up.” A track that sampled “What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes, the song showcased Grande’s vocal range.

The song is in the bubblegum pop genre and is inspired by musical tracks from the 50s and 60s. According to Billboard, it was released with an accompanying music video featuring Grande dancing through the streets while wearing a bright pink dress.

What Did Ariana Grande Say About ‘Put Your Hearts Up’?

▶ » src= »https://www.youtube.com/embed/R1eqmHhAAlg?feature=oembed » frameborder= »0″ allow= »accelerometer; automatic reading; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture » allow full screen >

While many fans loved Grande’s debut single, the artist herself isn’t that fond of the song. In 2014, Grande spoke to Rolling Stone about “Put Your Hearts Up.” According to BuzzFeed, she said the song was “inauthentic and fake” and that she especially hated the whole process of filming the music video. “I still have nightmares about it and I’ve had it hidden on my Vevo page,” Grande admitted.

She then described the music video in detail. “It was the worst moment of my life. For the video they gave me a bad spray tan and put me in a princess dress and made me frolic in the street. It was all straight out of hell. Ultimately, while “Put Your Hearts Up” put Grande on the music map, it wasn’t a huge hit for Grande, failing to hit the Billboard Hot 100.

Ariana Grande talked about some of her favorite songs

▶ » src= »https://www.youtube.com/embed/eaxQN6yZg6s?feature=oembed » frameborder= »0″ allow= »accelerometer; automatic reading; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture » allow full screen >

Even though Grande clearly doesn’t like “Put Your Hearts Up,” she does like a lot of her other songs. As she grew and matured as an artist, she was able to have more influence on not only the songs themselves, but also the videos and marketing that went with them. In 2018, with the release of his album SweetenerGrande was quick to talk about her favorite songs on the album.

During an August 2018 Twitter Q/A with fans, Grande was asked about her current favorite songs on Sweetener were. According to Billboard, Grande said, “Okay, omg…..so currently ‘I’m in this world’, ‘rem’, ‘borderline’, ‘pete davidson’, ‘better’, ‘goodnight and go’ …. but that changes a lot. Notably, Grande’s fourth album became one of her biggest hits, with fans responding positively to the songs on it and praising the time and effort Grande put into the project.

RELATED: Ariana Grande uses TikTok differently than other pop stars