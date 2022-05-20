Ariana Grande is selling a clothing collection inspired by her new song and it’s wild

Ariana Grande became our valentine yesterday by offering (to buy) us new pieces of her clothing collection. Inspired by his new song “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” now you can encourage all couples to break up so that you can end up with the girl. Here’s what the singer has to offer you this year.

In case you are more old school than Spotifyyou can not only get a CD of the album Thank U, Next, but also a vinyl and a cassette. Yes, a tape. We don’t know what you can listen to your tape on these days, but it contains the latest single “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored. » But what interests us the most is undoubtedly the new clothes that Ariana Grande has just given us.

some new stuff 🌫✉️ https://shop.arianagrande.com/

Inspired by his last song, Ariana Grande sells socks to keep you warm, sweaters since you don’t have a boyfriend to steal a sweater from her and even caps so people can’t look you in the eye. The price is affordable if you don’t have a problem paying US$35 for socks or a cap and $50 for a sweater. We forgive him when you know that all these gifts come with a digital album worth US$10.

It’s not the only thing you can get in the store. Ariana also sells candy hearts, the famous Burn Book of “Thank U, Next”, cushions and even shooters to drink every time she sings a song about her ex. These are the perfect gifts for yourself if you’re single.

All of this is available on Ariana Grande’s online store. We don’t know if it’s a good idea to buy everything when each object comes with a digital album that you risk having ten times in your iPhone. But that’s not a bad thing when you were already listening Thank U, Next repeatedly since last week. While waiting to receive his items, you can always listen to the music video of his latest hit:

