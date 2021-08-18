Ariana Grande is the new queen of Instagram

Just crowned the world’s most influential star on social networks now Ariana Grande breaks a historical record: and the first woman to surpass 200 million followers on Instagram. A number that places it far beyond historic queens such as Kylie Jenner (193 million), Selena Gomez (190 million) or Beyoncé (153 million).

The news came shortly after his performance of Rain on Me with Lady Gaga at the Mtv Music Awards: an exhibition considered epic, the first live, in which the two pop stars – who have collected prizes – wore the mask inviting everyone to follow suit.

It was just the friend and colleague Lady Gaga the first to compliment: «Congratulations to my friend @arianagrande for the 200 million followers! You are a queen! Wear that crown!», He wrote in a post on Instagram:

Ariana Grande has reached a historic milestone for a woman. For the first time ever, in fact, it has achieved it Ronaldo, which now has 237 million followers. They do not, however, perform like the 662 thousand of the actor Dwayne Johnson, the highest paid ever: a post sponsored by him on Instagram can be worth up to a million dollars. In the gallery above the most influential stars on social networks in a ranking based on the total number of followers

