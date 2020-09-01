Ariana Grande is the queen of Instagram: the first woman to reach 200 million followers

Another step towards the Olympus of female superstars for the singer of “Thank U, Next” that the other night on the stage of Video Music Awards 2020, she performed with Lady Gaga for their very first time live with “Rain on Me”. The two stars showed up wearing the mask and via social networks invited the fans present to do the same.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande (with the mask) absolute queens of the VMAs

After the incredible performance of the stellar duo the Grande, who won the award for the best music video from home with Justin Bieber for “Stuck with U”, wrote on social media: “Thank you so much for having me @ladygaga, I always love you with all my heart. You were so bright tonight. I am grateful to have been part of this with you …”.

After learning the news of the Ariana’s social success, Lady Gaga he wanted to publicly congratulate her on Instagram: “Congratulations to my friend @arianagrande for the 200 million followers! You are a queen! Wear that crown!”, wrote Lady Germanotta.

The first person to reach the platform’s 200 million followers milestone was Cristiano Ronaldo in January of this year. A record he himself broke with another 37 million fans, which the 35-year-old captain of the Portuguese national team has added in recent months.

