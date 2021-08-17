News

Ariana Grande is thrilled for “Victorious” colleague Daniella Monet who has become an encore mom

16 February 2021




Do you remember Victorious? The protagonists have now grown up and Daniella Monet she became a mother for the second time!

The actress, who played Trina in the series, welcomed a little girl with boyfriend Andrew Gardner. They called her Ivry.

Shortly before announcing the birth, Daniella Monet posted what she described as “The last photo together before our little one reaches us on the Earth side. Tears flow here“. In the picture you can see her, Andrew and the eldest son Gio James.

Ariana Grande commented happy: “I love you. I am so excited for you guys” he wrote.

Ariana Grande also starred in Victorious, in the role of Cat Valentine, and she and Daniella Monet are still friends today, as are the BFF of another protagonist: Liz Gillies.

Daniella and Liz had sent their congratulations to Ari when he had announced the official engagement with Dalton Gomez last December.

