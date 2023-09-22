Ariana Grande issues list of demands to her ex-husband Dalton Gomez

American singer Ariana Grande detailed a list of demands to finalize her divorce from Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage.

As news site Page Six reports, the pop star requested that the prenuptial agreement the former couple signed before their wedding be respected, however, details of the contract have not been revealed.

Ariana Grande’s demands in divorce from Dalton Gomez

However, according to court documents, Ariana Grande confirmed that she wants certain jewelry purchased before, during, and after the separation to be considered separate property and assets.

The 7 Rings singer also noted that there are additional separate assets that are detailed in the prenup. As for shared property that was community property during the marriage, Grande requested that they also be divided according to the prenuptial agreement.

The final request was that both parties be responsible for their own attorneys’ fees.

A source close to the couple assured the outlet that the dissolution of the marriage will be amicable, as Ariana Grande, 30, and Dalton Gomez, 28, “worked things out before going to court.”

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s divorce has been amicable

Despite the divorce, the former couple has tried to maintain a good relationship.

“They made the decision together,” a source told the outlet last July.

“They had problems before January, but they want to remain best friends.”

In January, the real estate broker flew to London, where the One Last Time singer was shooting the movie Wicked, in a last-ditch effort to save her marriage, but “it didn’t work out,” the source revealed.

Grande and Gomez’s separation date is February 20, according to court documents.

Who is Ariana Grande’s new boyfriend?

Since then, the singer is said to have continued her romance with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, who was also married when they started working together.

The 31-year-old Broadway star filed for divorce from his wife Lily J., his high school sweetheart, last July. The couple also has a one-year-old son.