Ariana Grande joins the cast of ‘Hercules’ live action

1997 film disney which shows us the philosophy of Greek mythology according to House mickey mouse just as title Herculeswas a smash hit at the box office, and that’s why after 26 years, the company has once again decided to take the hero from Olympus and bring him back to the big screen, and most recently, as Insider Is known Daniel Richman More information has been given about this.

new version of Hercules put in charge of Brother Joe and Anthony Russoknown to bring life marvel cinematic universewhereas the script will be provided by Dave Callahamwho gave life to stories like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings one of two indestructiblewhile direction will be taken by guy ritchieAccording to rich man,

as well as the brains behind this adaptation, Daniel Richman The role of has also been leaked Hercules will do it Taron Egertonwho gave life Elton John in his biopic rocket Manin addition to starring in the saga of kingsman with the role of oviparous,

On the other hand, the role of megara will be taken by Ariana Granderecently confirmed glinda, good witch of the southin the first part of the musical film adaptation WickedApart from emerging as a talented singer with a remarkable record.

The big surprise of this leak was that it mentions a comeback danny devitowho called Philoctetes in the animated version of Hercules in 1997, and he would once again resume the role of satirist. Phil in this expected live action of disney,

officially, russo brothers has stated that the project will be very different from recent adaptations live action who presented us disneyAnd in this case, it will not be a frame-by-frame copy, plus the format will be something new and modern, which will inspire TIC TocAs we’ve already seen in more modern film adaptations, such as Matilda of 2022.



The audience is trained by TikTok, isn’t it? What are your expectations of what music should look and feel like? It’s the most fun and has helped us reach the limits of what a modern musical should be. -Joe Russo

With a movie with so many fans, we know that disney can do its best to adapt to the new live action Of HerculesAnd with this team behind it, including the cast, we are sure that we will have a memorable film for any generation.

