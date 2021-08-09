Ariana Grande lands on Fortnite with the Rift Tour

A splendid virtual concert in the battle royale.

Epic Games’ Fortnite is increasingly a virtual metaverse and less and less a video game. By now the battle royale has become a full-fledged social network, capable of transcending the boundary of its digital shootings to embrace special events and demonstrations designed for the mass public. Just think of the official announcement of christopher nolan’s tenet movie, which took place right on the island of Fortnite, the same fate that befell the last chapter of the Star Wars saga, namely The Rise of Skywalker. However, the greatest media resonance was generated on the occasion of digital concerts: first the rapper Travis Scott and then the DJ Marshmello have in fact performed in front of millions of fans, and in these days Ariana Grande has inaugurated the Rift Tour, visiting firsthand the video game of Epic Games.

THE RIFT TOUR – “A musical journey to new magical realities in which Fortnite meets Ariana Grande”. So Epic Games introduced the latest metamorphosis of its video game, which once again became a digital stage. And after witnessing the event firsthand, we can assure you that it was not a sentence of circumstance. The famous American artist has in fact lent her talents to the artists of Tim Sweeney’s company, who have created a real psychedelic trip using the graphics of Fortnite to accompany the participants in the concert. As in a new Disney “Fantasia”, the Rift Tour puts gamers in front of animated sequences to better support the music of Ariana Grande, creating a small virtual festival to be discovered.