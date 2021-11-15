Ariana Grande launches her first make-up line

Ariana Grande arrives in the world of make-up launching his very first line with the brand Rem Beauty. With a spatial twist, the launch campaign is set in outer space, a journey into a world of cosmic illusions and futuristic lust, ranging from graphic eyes to lashes with extragalactic reflections. The pop star gave birth to a secret dream, a make-up line which makes dreams vivid and possibilities limitless. “It means so much to me to be able to create a line of products absolutely for everyone, for anyone who wants to wear them and feel amazing.“, Said Ariana Grande. “Make-up is so personal and having the opportunity to help people feel even more beautiful than they already are in their star skin, and also just provide tools that support and encourage people in their creativity and self-expression, it is a gift that I will never take for granted“.

Ariana Grande presents REM Beauty

The Ariana Grande phenomenon is destined to last a long time. Having achieved incredible worldwide success as a singer, she was recently selected in the cast of Wicked, the film based on the homonymous Broadway show where she will play Glinda. But, in between, Ariana Grande also wanted to experiment with a make-up line whose title it comes from one of his hit songs. Inspired by the transformative power of make-up and passionate about beauty, the pop star has launched a line of high-performance eye, face and lip products. accessible to all.

The line consists of eye shadows, eyeliner, false eyelashes, lipsticks and plumping lip glosses. It also looks like a brand vegan And cruelty-free. As she told Vogue, Ariana Grande worked for two years on this make-up line and every single detail has been meticulously studied, starting from packaging.

The pop star wanted to be inspired by props from great works such as Star Trek And Black Mirror. As he told Vogue: “I treated it like it was a project Tesla, not like a make-up collection. I didn’t want it to look like a trick. I’m a big fan of science fiction, vintage space objects, so I wanted to create a pack that was up to it“. At the moment we do not know where it will be possible to buy Ariana Grande products in Italy, but we are sure that we will not have to wait long.

