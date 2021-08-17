Ariana Grande launches her new perfume: God Is a Woman

The American singer-songwriter adds a new fragrance, to those already created and inspired by her great successes

Not just music. The panorama of fragrances created by Ariana Grande expands. With a video posted on her social channels, the American singer-songwriter and actress announced the arrival of “God Is a Woman“, New perfume, also in this case inspired by one of his greatest hits. “Coming soon”, Ariana Grande wrote in the caption accompanying the post. The new perfume, therefore, is not yet on sale, but will be available soon.

Not much is known yet about the type of fragrance, but from the video posted by Ariana you can clearly see the shapes of the bottle, well squared, reminiscent of a large and precious white gem, which contains a lilac glass bottle. Even the previous fragrances launched by Grande, created in collaboration with the perfumers Clement Gavarry And Jerome Epinette, they were aesthetically particular and well defined. From fan favorite “Cloud“, Passing to”REM“, it’s still “Sweet Like Candy” And “Thank U, Next“, To name just a few. “God is a Woman” will probably be part of the next beauty line that the American singer-songwriter is about to launch, “Sweetener”, From the name of one of his songs from 2018.

The marriage of Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

After the release of the album “Positions”, in 2020, Ariana took a break from music. Last May 15 he married Dalton Gomez, with a secret and very intimate ceremony. Ariana announced her engagement to Dalton in December 2020. A few months later the couple got married in the luxurious home of Montecito, in the county of Santa Barbara, in California.

