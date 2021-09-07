Ariana Grande, lyric video of 34 + 35 (Remix) with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion has been released

The audience immediately appreciated the collaboration so much that at the moment the video already boasts over seven million views on YouTube

34 + 35 is the second single from the new album of the voice of Dangerous Woman. In the past few hours Ariana Grande surprised the public by announcing a collaboration that immediately met with great enthusiasm from the public, or the pop star revealed the remix of the song alongside Doja Cat And Megan Thee Stallion, stars in great ascent in the world of the seven notes.

Ariana Grande, announced the remix of 34 + 35 with two mysterious artists 34 + 35 (Remix) made its debut on Friday 15 January immediately conquering the fans thanks to the perfect mix of the voices of the three artists who gave a new sound to the song that in November debuted in the Top 10 of the prestigious US Billboard Hot 100 also winning a silver record in the UK for selling more than 200,000 copies. In the past few hours Ariana Grande (PHOTO) has published the official lyric video of the collaboration immediately receiving excellent acclaim, at the moment the video already counts over seven million views on Youtube.

Ariana Grande conquers a new record on Spotify Positions is the new album of the young pop star who year after year has conquered the charts internationally. The album, anticipated by the single of the same name, has received excellent acclaim from the public and critics who appreciated the continuous evolution of the singer, born in 1993. The first single extract went directly to the first place of the US Billboard Hot100 awarded her fifth debut at the highest position in the ranking. Great success also for the official video clip that has passed two hundred million views on YouTube.