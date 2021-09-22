Ariana Grande makes fans dream, tank top and fishnet stockings: fabulous legs

Ariana Grande shared a crazy photo on social networks: the singer showed all her charm and beauty.

Ariana Grande is a popular singer and actress all over the world. The native of Boca Raton has had a splendid career so far, with her albums that have always obtained excellent feedback from the point of view of critics and sales. The star has also won countless awards, including a Grammy Award, two Billboard Music Awards, and three American Music Awards.

Ariana is also very popular on social networks: her numbers on Instagram are simply crazy. The 1993 class is followed by ben 216 million followers. The 27-year-old recently delighted her audience by sharing a wonderful shot. The photo posted by the queen of pop is a sensual sight.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN -> Miriam Leone, bangs and green eyes: a disarming beauty – PHOTOS

Ariana Grande makes everyone dream: fishnet stockings and legs on display

READ ALSO -> Carolina Marconi deep eyes and breathtaking curves, beautiful PHOTO

Loading... Advertisements

Ariana Grande has her fans ecstatic by sharing a monstrous photo on social networks. The singer wears an extremely short and tight tank top. The lower part, on the other hand, is covered with fishnet stockings. Her legs literally make everyone dream. The beauty of her face, on the other hand, is disarming and difficult to quantify.

The post has already collected 5 million hearts. The numbers of the 1993 class are decidedly crazy: its popularity, in fact, is crazy. Time magazine named Ariana Grande as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2016 and 2019. The US magazine Billboard, instead, he recognized her as woman of the year in 2018.

If you want to always be informed in real time and on our gossip news, television, music, entertainment, news, cases, crime news and much more, follow us on our pages Facebook, Instagram And Twitter

Ariana Grande is wonderful: her shots often send fans ecstatic. The 27-year-old loves to show off her spectacular legs.