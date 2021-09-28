Ariana Grande, new clue on the sixth album

Ariana Grande, born in 1993, would now be close to the launch of the new recording era

The singer’s sixth album seems to be increasingly imminent. A few days ago the rumor of Dangerous Woman (PHOTO) released a short audio preview and a few seconds long video from a recording studio. The two posts immediately made the fans unleash, now more and more certain of the arrival of new music. A third photo is now added to these two clues.

Spotify, Ariana Grande surpasses fifty million followers A few hours ago Tommy Brown, producer of the singer, shared a photo that immediately made the rounds of social media. The shot, published on his Instagram profile by over 200,000 followers, features the musician alongside Ariana Grande, this is the caption: “6 ****”. In a short time, the photo has obtained over 69,000 likes and numerous comments from the public who now seems to be certain of the imminent arrival of the pop star’s sixth album, so we just have to wait to find out all the future developments.

Record-breaking Ariana Grande on Instagram: 200 million followers In recent months Ariana Grande, class 1993, has been the protagonist of the charts around the world thanks to three extraordinary collaborations. In September 2019 the singer released the single Don’t Call Me Angel in collaboration with Miley Cyrus And Lana Del Rey, while in May 2020 it was the turn of Stuck with U in duet with Justin Bieber (PHOTO) with which he raised proceeds to be donated to charity.

MTV Video Music Awards: all the outfits of the evening Finally, Ariana Grande joined Lady Gaga (PHOTO) on the notes of Rain On Me conquering the charts worldwide and obtaining numerous and prestigious awards, including a platinum record in the United States of America for having sold more than a million copies.