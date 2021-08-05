News

Ariana Grande on Fortnite, live concerts: dates and times

Posted on
Season 7 of Fortnite is about to come to its conclusion, but not without giving the latest great news to gamers. After the many rumors of recent times, Epic Games has announced that Ariana Grande will perform in concert on Fortnite in the Rift Tour, an event that will close Season 7.

The music superstar will perform from 7 to 10 August and will be the protagonist of a series of shows, which will also be accompanied by exclusive events and themed rewards. A great event to celebrate one of the most loved seasons by Fornite gamers, which brought aliens and many news into the game, lastly Ariana Grande.

Fortnite, Ariana Grande’s concerts

The pop star will perform in five concerts, spread over three days. Epic Games recommends users log in at least one hour before the event. The concerts will be at the following times:

  • Saturday, August 7th at 00:00 Italian time
  • Saturday, August 7th at 20:00 Italian time
  • Sunday, August 8th at 06:00 am Italian time
  • Sunday, August 8th at 16:00 Italian time
  • Monday, August 9th at 00:00 Italian time

Ariana Grande will also be the protagonist in the Shop and in the Icons series, with the possibility of obtaining her exclusive costume and the decorative Piggy Smallz back. In addition, a series of challenges will be available before the concerts to unlock additional rewards.

Finally, the members of the Crew of Fortnite who will access the game between 16:00 on August 5 and 16:00 on August 9 will receive the Rainbow Flytable umbrella, the “Skye up in the sky” loading screen and a Rift Tour-themed banner.



