Ariana Grande, on Netflix the documentary Excuse me, I love You

It is available from today on Netflix Excuse me, I love You, the new docufilm about the pop star Ariana Grande. The singer has chosen to bring the cameras with her during the last London stage of the Sweetener world tour, through which she tells herself by revealing images, moments and unpublished stories in the backstage. Directed by Paul Dugdale, already author of a documentary on the tour of Taylor Swift, the film tells the months from March to December 2019 in which the singer performed in 101 live shows, through the voice of Ariana Grande, who in recent days announced her official engagement with Dalton Gomez.

In this introspective journey, however, the singer did not fail to tell very personal events also concerning her ex-boyfriend, who tragically died during the terrorist attack in Manchester in the context of the Dangerous woman tour. The period of recovery, the sufferings, the strength of the music and of her dance troupe are some of the elements that helped her and that she told in detail about the intent of the docufilm.



Already a few weeks ago the singer had posted on her account Instagram from over 210 million followers some clues, images and a trailer tagging the streaming platform, which in one of the posts had commented: “Excuse me, I love You”, also revealing the name of the film. And the comments, a few hours after the release, follow one another on the profile of the twenty-seven-year-old singstar, thanks to an audience that has followed her since her debut.

It happened first as an actress, and then exploded with music, thanks to which she was awarded a Grammy award, a Brit award, two Billboard music awards and three American music awards. Over the course of his short but busy career he has sold millions of copies, earning a spot on the Times’ list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2016 and 2019.



It also distinguished itself for a style much appreciated by the young generation, a mix between luxury streetwear marked by hoodies worn as a mini dress and long cuissards of Gucci, gritty designer looks Mugler and more bon ton and refined like those of Valentino. Another signature of her style is the ponytail, which collects her long hair and frames her face always embellished with a doll make-up. Another passion, makeup, which in 2016 led her to launch with Mac cosmetics a line of lip tints called Ariana Grande’s Mac viva glam. (All rights reserved)