Ariana Grande once again seduces her fans by appearing natural!

On Tiktok and Instagram, Ariana Grande appeared naturally, without any makeup. What seduce all his fans.

Ariana Grande displayed herself naturally on her social networks. And her fans were all seduced by the young woman without makeup. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

A successful businesswoman

For several months, Ariana Grande has withdrawn a little from the world of music. She hasn’t released anything since her last album. Positions in 2021. In addition, she is very discreet musically.

Indeed, the young woman seems to thrive in the world of beauty and cosmetics. She launched own brand rem beauty in November 2021. She even had gifted Kim Kardashian with products of its brand. A nice little attention!

Since then, the artist has devoted himself to it full-time. Today, the brand is followed by 1.3 million people on Instagram.

Regularly, new products appear. Moreover, a brand new collection, Chapter 4, will arrive on July 28th. Great !

In addition to its brand, Ariana Grande also got her own perfume. This one has moreover hardcover on TikTok. It was the most requested in search engines with more than 24,000 queries per month. It is enormous !

All this should reinforce Ariana Grande in the idea that she is a formidable businesswoman in addition to being a talented singer. She never hesitates to share the news of rem beauty on his social networks, but not only!

Indeed, the interpreter of Dangerous Woman shared in story her natural face this July 25. And this small gesture greatly pleased his fans. They then complimented him as they should. MCE TV tells you more!

@arianagrande 🧚🏼‍♂️🪄🫶🏻🫧🍵 @rembeauty ♬ original sound – rem beauty

Ariana Grande more natural than ever

Being a businesswoman and selling beauty products, however, does not prevent Ariana Grande from loving herself naturally. She insisted on recalling it on her social networks.

Indeed, the interpreter of 7 Rings posted on Instagram and TikTok a before/after to show the effects of her cosmetics brand rem beauty. And as much to say that she is just as beautiful natural as with makeup.

Internet users have therefore all fallen under the spell of the singer without make-up. On TikTok and Twitter, her fans did not hesitate to praise her beauty. “Too beautiful my queen”says a fan. “So beautiful with or without makeup”, adds another. What compliments!

Like what, sometimes, simplicity is the key to success. Moreover, this is not the first time that Ariana Grande has dazzled her fans without make-up.

She already had makes the buzz about it last February. She had posted a photo of her 100% natural. The artist was then hair tied back, no makeup with radiant skin.

His photo has garnered more than 6 million likes. This proves that Internet users appreciate this approach.

This is not the only star to try this practice. Gigi Hadid, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez or even or Hailey Bieber have already all started. No doubt Ariana Grande will try it again in the future!