Ariana Grande pays tribute to the victims of the Manchester bombing!

On Instagram, Ariana Grande paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester attack, which took place on May 22, 2017.

Like every May 22, Ariana Grande never fails to share her emotion about the Manchester attack. Indeed, on May 22, 2017, at the end of his concert, 22 people had lost their lives. An event that traumatized the singer. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

The day everything changed for Ariana Grande

On May 22, 2017, Ariana Grande was in Manchester on the occasion of his Dangerous Woman Tour. Everything was going very well until an explosion was heard in the crowd.

A terrible attack which caused the death of 22 people, injured 237 and left 670 traumatized, including of course Ariana Grande. Since that date, the 28-year-old singer never forgets to pay tribute to the victims every May 22.

Indeed, in 2019, Ariana Grande had decided to get back on stage in Manchester on the occasion of the festival one Love. “My Manchester loves, I’m so excited to be the headliner of Pride. I can’t wait to see you so much and I love you so much”, confided the star on Twitter. A concert filled with emotion!

Then, in 2021, the young woman had returned a poignant tribute to the victims on Instagram. She had published a list of all those who lost their lives during this attack.

” Mourning is still theret our relationship with him is constantly evolving. So I know this birthday will never be easy. Know that I am thinking of you today. Still “she had published on her social networks.

This May 22, 2022, 5 years after the Manchester attack, the pain is still strong for Ariana Grande. So she didn’t forget to pay tribute to the victims on its social networks. MCE TV tells you more!

Tribute to the victims of the Manchester bombing

It’s a date she will never forget. This year again, this May 22, 2022, Ariana Grande paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester bombing. She has published several stories on Instagram.

The first story is a photo ofa cloudy sky with a bee emoji followed by a heart. Indeed, the bee is the symbol of Manchester. If the message was already clear, the singer did not stop there.

She then published a montage with 22 bees, representing the 22 people who lost their lives in the attack. Under each bee, the name of the victims was written. At the bottom of the image, fans could read, in large letters: “Manchester remembers”, to know “Manchester remembers” in French.

Finally, Ariana Grande reposted videos of the charity concert she had organized June 4, 2017. All accompanied by a heart emoji. A very moving message!

Plus, even the star’s mom, Joan Grande, posted many emojis on Twitter bee and heart to express support. All this shows that the wound is still open for both the daughter and the mother.

It is perhaps as this date approaches thatAriana Grande has been keeping a low profile lately. In fact, the one that many believe pregnant does not give much news on his social networks. His fans are therefore impatiently awaiting his return!

