Ariana Grande, Positions, new album, tracklist, songs

Friday came out Positions, the new single from Ariana Grande which anticipates the release of the new album of the same name, available from 30 October 2020.

In the past few hours, the singer has shared, via social media, the titles of the songs (and collaborations) present.

Doja Cat (in “Motive”), The Weeknd (“Off the Table”) and Ty Dolla $ ign (“Safety Net”) lend their voices to Positions, which also brings songs like “Shut Up” and the title “34 + 35, “plus” My hair “,” Nasty “,” POV “and more. Positions has a total of 14 songs.

To follow, here are all the titles of the tracklist.

1. “Shut Up”

2. “34 + 35”

3. “Motive” feat. Doja Cat

4. “Just Like Magic”

5. “Off the Table” feat. The Weeknd

6. “Six Thirty”

7. “Safety Net” feat. Ty Dolla $ ign

8. “My Hair”

9. “Nasty”

10. “West Side”

11. “Love Language”

12. “Positions”

13. “Obvious”

14. “POV”

Ariana Grande’s latest album, Thank U, Next was released in February 2019.

Loading... Advertisements

It was nominated album of the year and best vocal pop album at the 2020 Grammys but lost, beaten by When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? by Billie Eilish. Thank U, Next was named by Billboard and Rolling Stone as the best record of 2019.

Thank U, Next, 7 Rings and Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored are the three singles from the album.

On Friday 30 October, Positions will be released, the new album anticipated by another track, according to what has been rumored in the last few hours, My hair, available from Monday 26 October.

In the official video accompanying the new single, Positions, Ariana Grande plays the role of the President of the United States of America, a few days after the US elections that see Joe Biden and Donald Trump clash.