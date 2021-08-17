Ariana Grande – positions | Reviews

At the rate of one album a year, Ariana Grande undoubtedly wins the title of supreme pop star in the age of streaming. More than the numbers of followers, streams, views, prizes and very high positions in the rankings, now routinely cited as an example of the only ones to really ‘pay’ in a context of general devaluation of music, what is striking is the strategic amount of material published since the mid-10s. However, unlike one Miley or one Gaga, committed to dusting off, with fluctuating results, the old parable of the rock star based on reinvention radical, that of Ariana Grande is a sort of continuum based on small stylistic tweaks and flirts, micro-reinventions that have allowed the artist to remain, in image and sound, moderately daring and resolutely on brand.

His reference script, an R&B of great vocal impact combined with hyper-contemporary productions in the hip-hop field, is ripped directly from the pages of The Emancipation of Mimi from Mariah Carey (2005), a meeting of sensual stardom, emotional peaks and edgy beats that Grande updated to the trap and selfie era with the help of dozens of co-writers and co-producers à la page. If the switch from Sweetener (2018) a thank you, next (2019), among tactical samples, ingenious autobiographical revelations and feeble gender oscillations, marked the achievement of an artistic maturity and an almost definitive assimilation to the world of hip-hop, the new positions, on the whole, it tends to rest on its laurels.

The song Just Like Magic, most of all, he seems to comment on the disc himself, erecting a self-celebrating monument to the figure of Grande and the art of refinement. Accompanied by sparkling synths and an atmospheric, high-rate beat trap déjà entendu, Great try to tell us about his typical day, between meditation, visits to the studio and results that materialize at the first attempt. “Good karma, my aesthetic”, he says in the first passage properly ‘half’ of his career, “Manifest it, I finesse it”. While Grande’s braggadocio is in perfect line with the semi-rapped style of his verses and in continuity with the boastfulness of some of his most irresistible hits of the past, here, thanks to the weakness of the song, at the snap of his fingers we tend to respond by shrugging.

In Just Like Magic Grande hopes that a line like “I get everything I want ’cause I attract it” will be Zen enough to pass as motivational, and instead ends up reminding me of a hilarious scene from the non-masterpiece by Sofia Coppola The Bling Ring in which the Law of Attraction, to which Grande refers, turns into a parable of superficiality and self-centeredness. It is precisely the umpteenth hyper-consumerism drifts and the attempt to frame the ferocity sex-positive of the best rappers in circulation in the format of the ‘pop star in pastel colors’ that end up warming positions. It is no coincidence that in the face of countless attempts to annihilate one’s detractors and weave rhymes forbidden to minors (a sleepy nasty, the double meanings of the single slack positions, the temperate panache of 34 + 35) and presence day-glo of the Los Angeles rapper Doja Cat to steal the show, his rough vocals in dazzling contrast with the sighs of Grande and the invigorating house rhythms of motive, co-produced by Murda Beatz (already with Drake, Travis Scott, Migos, among others).

They are not doing as well The Weeknd And Ty Dolla $ ign, respectively, a bulky and almost ornamental presence in the two melodramatics off the table And safety net, passable additions to Ariana’s now extensive catalog of R&B ballads. The time has come for a feat with an expressionist with post-genre tastes à la Danny Brown, Sheck Wes or Travis Scott, to inject a new dose of ‘cool’ and experimentation into its «aesthetic»? Fortunately, a component of novelty is “manifested”, to continue to use Grande’s lexicon, in a handful of delightful songs in which the pop star and his crowd of producers explore the possibilities of an orchestral pop in which career and sphere emotion of the artist seem to want to revive with bows.

In the forerunner song shut up the concept of braggadocio rap and the image of the postfeminist diva (“My presence sweet and my aura bright / Diamonds good for my appetite / Guess it fuckin ‘just clicked one night”) are de-familiarized within an old woman’s imagination Disney that seems to tease and at the same time exorcise the memory of Ariana child star by Nickelodeon. In the retro shades of love language distorted background samples collide with the glorious Motown ambitions of orchestrations and hasty verses whispered by Ariana, here as a one-woman girl group. And, finally, in my hair, Ariana indulges in jazz atmospheres that would not look out of place on a record by Solange, ready to unleash your own whistle register more careyano, lower their defense weapons and, for a moment, rethink their iconography (“Know this ain’t usually me / But I might let it down for ya”, he says of one of his ‘trademarks’, her hairstyle). Pretty cool, next.