Ariana Grande postpones the tour to 2022 so as not to endanger the fans

Ariana Grande has decided to postpone the tour of 2021 to the following year because theCovid emergency it does not allow you to plan your future on the stage.

Therefore no trips and events for the safety of his fans and his entire team. Ariana made it clear in an interview with the channel Zach Sang Show on YouTube: “I don’t think people will be able to tour before 2022. I don’t see it as a possibility and I don’t feel safe. I don’t want to endanger my fans. I don’t think it’s safe, with the state the world is in right now, it’s not safe for people to travel and go to shows. It is not realistic. I don’t know why people pretend that their tours are about to be made, they postpone it to summer and I think: Ah, good luck! “.

Ariana Grande released her sixth studio album on October 30, 2020, Positions. In 2018 he gave us Sweetener, in 2019 she returned with Thank U, Next. In short, three years and three albums and one last tour in 2019. Years full of successes and intense work for Ariana.

The singer explains: “I enjoyed doing the albums Sweetener and Thank u, next and touring together. So maybe when the next one comes out and when the pandemic improves, it will be a good time to think about a new tour.”

The singer has been a steady couple with Dalton Gomez. On Instagram, the couple can be seen singing one of the songs from the new album together Positions. At the end of the song the two kissed. Their relationship has been going on for 7 months and they spent the lockdown starting theirs domestic partnership. A good reason to stay at home and postpone the tour!

(Credits photo: Instagram / arianagrande)