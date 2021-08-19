Ariana Grande posts a shot on Instagram and gets over five million likes

The queen of Instagram? Obviously Ariana Grande. The voice of Into you has no equal when it comes to social media, it is no coincidence that his latest shot got more than five million likes in less than twenty-four hours.

Ariana Grande: the queen of Instagram

deepening





Ariana Grande hits a historical record for streaming

194,000,000 followers which make Ariana Grande’s profile the third most followed on the whole platform; better than her only the official account of Instagram is that of Cristiano Ronaldo which have 357,000,000 and 230,000,000 followers respectively.

In recent years, Ariana Grande has revolutionized the international recording scene by establishing itself as a media phenomenon with a global reach. Singer, class 1993, has conquered the charts around the world with albums and singles capable of selling millions of copies.

If Ariana Grande’s record success was extraordinary, her social acclaim was no less. In fact, the singer has made a climb in the world of the web proving that she has no equal; in fact, his last post was full of likes, winning more than five millionn less than twenty-four hours, a truly monstrous figure.

Loading... Advertisements

The photo stars the artist, no caption to accompany it, but only a lot of comments from fans.