Ariana Grande posts a video with her natural hair and it doesn’t look like her at all

Ariana Grande is well known for her high ponytail. It is often difficult to recognize her when her hair is not tied back. But while the singer has revealed how she looks natural, her fans love her hair even more the way it is.

While the singer was not participating in the Grammys from last weekend, she took the opportunity to chat with her fans on Twitter. One of them asked her what her natural hair looked like and Ariana did not disappoint. They are far from what one might have imagined.

Also to read: The 15 most WOW looks from the Grammys

🥺 pic.twitter.com/rlFhrbC1Ly

February 10, 2019

Indeed, Ariana Grande’s natural hair do not even reach his shoulders and are curly. It’s a far cry from her long ponytail and her always-flat hair that we see in her videos. The singer even shared a photo of herself as a child to show what she looked like. According to her, the only difference is that her hand did not have a small charcoal grill tattoo at the time.

To know more: Ariana Grande tries to correct the mistake in her tattoo and it’s even worse

if i’m honest ….. this is still exactly what i look like without lashes and my pony ….. anyone who knows me knows me ….. like …. i’m twenty five . i was five here. the only difference now is that hand now says bbq grill finger. pic.twitter.com/rkAbXla1YF

February 10, 2019

Unfortunately, only a few hours later, Ariana had already done her hair to enjoy the Grammys alone at home. Its natural beauty did not last too long, but we are still happy to have been able to enjoy it. At least we know that Twitter is a good way to convince her to let us in on some secrets.

We love Ariana Grande’s natural hair so much that we hope she can throw away her extensions (and give them to us) and wear her short curly hair proudly. We don’t think she’s ready for it yet, but we’re still very happy that she revealed her natural beauty on Twitter. The next step: see the singer without makeup!