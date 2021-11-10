Ariana Grande presents rem Beauty: here is the review on makeup products

The rumors related to the new beauty line have accumulated over time Ariana Grande. And, not surprisingly, the Instagram page @rembeauty has reached, thanks to the teasers alone, 906 thousand followers. Having taken a first look at the products in the collection (available for purchase on the brand’s website from Friday 12 November), here is the review from Vogue.

Let’s start with the fact that rembeauty is totally vegan and cruelty-free – something that was super important to Ariana Grande. “It’s a special moment for me and the rem team – I can’t believe we’ve gotten to the point where we can finally talk about it later having worked on it for two years“, says the star on Zoom.” I’m smiling so much that my cheeks hurt! “.

The singer, who is known (also) for her high ponytail and perfect eyeliner, was nervous about launching a new beauty brand in an already “crowded” market, but used her backstage beauty experience to inspire perfect formulas which he has personally tested in recent years.

Fans of Grande’s songs will have already noticed that the brand name comes from the title of one of the hits: REM And there is a reason why Ariana chose this particular song: “It includes most of mine beat favorites. Plus it stands for rapid eye movement, the moment of sleep in which we dream, “he says.

As for the packaging, it is space-inspired: “I wanted to make sure everything looked like a prop by Star Trek or Black Mirror“, laughs,” I treated it as if it were a project Tesla, not as a make-up collection. I didn’t want it to look like a trick. I’m a big fan of science fiction, vintage space objects, so I wanted to create a pack that was up to par. “

Below you will find some of the must-have products from rem beauty.

Eyeshadow palette